(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Providing More Support to Communities During COVID-19

Additional funding will help keep vulnerable people safe

August 16, 2021

TORONTO —The Ontario government is providing an additional $307 million to help municipalities and Indigenous community partners deliver critical services, create longer-term housing solutions and keep people safe. This investment builds upon the $765 million dollars of Social Services Relief Funding (SSRF) announced in 2020- 2021, for a total support to communities of over $1 billion.

“Municipalities have been on the frontlines of Ontario’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout, while continuing to protect our most vulnerable populations, including homeless populations,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government is committed to ensuring municipalities have the resources they need to keep their communities safe, and today’s funding will help our local partners deliver critical services, support vulnerable people, and unlock affordable housing in their communities.”

Municipalities and Indigenous community partners can use the funding to protect homeless shelter staff and residents, add to rent banks, build affordable housing, and support plans to prepare for potential future outbreaks and/or emergencies.

Quick Facts

– Today’s announcement includes $21 million of funding under the previously announced Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) that is being allocated to help support community housing.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Kristin Demeny

Minister’s Office

Conrad Spezowka

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this