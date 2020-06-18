giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: FRENCH RESISTANCE FIGHTERS AWARDED HONORARY MBES: 18 JUNE 2020

MERCOLEDì 17 GIUGNO 2020 – 230ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

UNITED STATES AND CANADA FORGE AHEAD ON CRITICAL MINERALS COOPERATION

UNITED STATES AND CANADA FORGE AHEAD ON CRITICAL MINERALS COOPERATION

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH EUROPEAN…

GOVERNMENT AGREES TO EASE RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS, OPERATIONS OF FOOD AND BEVERAGE…

CENTRO ASTALLI, MIGRAZIONI. RUFFINI: LA NOSTRA IDENTITà è LA FRATELLANZA

STATE SECRETARY MARTIN KLUS RECEIVES THE AMBASSADOR OF CYPRUS NICOS NICOLAOU

IVAN KORčOK IN VIENNA WITH THE MINISTERS OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF AUSTRIA,…

DRL SUPPORTING SUDAN’S DEMOCRATIC TRANSITION

Agenparl

ONTARIO PAUSES COMMERCIAL EVICTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), gio 18 giugno 2020

Government protecting small businesses as the province safely and gradually reopens

TORONTO — Today, the Ontario government passed the Protecting Small Business Act, temporarily halting or reversing evictions of commercial tenants and protecting them from being locked out or having their assets seized during COVID-19. The legislation applies to businesses that are eligible for federal/provincial rent assistance for evictions from May 1, 2020 until August 31, 2020.

“We know COVID-19 has had a significant impact on small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “This Legislation will allow us to protect small businesses and help them get back on their feet so they can continue to create jobs and participate in the rebuilding of the provincial economy.”

Landlords and tenants are encouraged to participate in the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) for small businesses. The pause on evictions does not apply to those participating in CECRA for small businesses, as the program requires landlords to enter into a rent reduction agreement with their impacted small business tenants and commits them to a moratorium on evictions for three months.

“Pausing evictions of commercial tenants is another way we are supporting small businesses and providing much needed relief as we work to reopen the economy,” said Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance and Chair of the Ontario Jobs and Recovery Committee. “Working with the federal government, we are providing more than $900 million in relief to tenants and landlords in Ontario through the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance for small businesses.”

Quick Facts

  • In partnership with the federal government, Ontario is committing $241 million to CECRA for small businesses, which will provide more than $900 million in support for small businesses and their landlords.
  • CECRA for small businesses provides forgivable loans to eligible commercial landlords for the months of April, May, and June 2020. Small business landlords would be asked to forgive at least 25 per cent of the tenant’s total rent, tenants would be asked to pay up to 25 per cent of rent and the provincial and federal governments would share the cost of the remaining 50 per cent.
  • Tenants and landlords can learn who is eligible and how to apply at Ontario.ca/rentassistance. The application deadline is August 31, 2020.

Additional Resources

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mah/en/2020/06/ontario-pauses-commercial-evictions.html

Post collegati

ONTARIO PAUSES COMMERCIAL EVICTIONS

Redazione

QUEENSLAND WORKCOVER PREMIUMS REMAIN LOWEST IN THE COUNTRY

Redazione

GOVERNMENT’S $2.6 MILLION BET ON COUNTRY RACING RETURNS JOBS DIVIDEND

Redazione

IT’S LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION AGAIN AS PRODUCTIONS RESTART IN QUEENSLAND

Redazione

AGED CARE CONDITIONS EASED TO ALLOW KIDS AND FAMILY OUTINGS

Redazione

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (JUNE 17, 2020)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More