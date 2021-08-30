(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Opening More Temporary Road Test Centres

Additional locations will help reduce the road test backlog resulting from COVID-19 restrictions

August 30, 2021

TORONTO – In the coming weeks, the Ontario government will open additional temporary road test centres in Burlington, Markham, and East Gwillimbury to increase the number of passenger road tests (class G2/G) available in areas where demand is highest. These temporary road test centres will help increase testing capacity across the DriveTest network and help people who need a road test book sooner.

“Our government is making tremendous progress to clear the road test backlog at Ontario DriveTest centres,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We’re getting Ontario back on track with our aggressive plan to open additional temporary centres, hire additional temporary driver examiners, and offer road tests with extended weekday operating hours for passenger road testing, including weekends.”

Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021, DriveTest will offer class G2 and G road tests seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., at temporary locations at Burlington GO Station and Mount Joy GO Station in Markham.

And, on Monday, September 20, 2021, DriveTest will open a temporary road test centre at East Gwillimbury GO Station to offer class G2 and G road tests seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, four more temporary road test centres will be opened in the coming weeks to serve Mississauga, southwestern Ontario, Niagara Region and the Ottawa area. More information on locations and hours will be available in the near future.

Quick Facts

– In addition to opening temporary centres, Ontario is hiring an additional 251 temporary driver examiners, extending weekday operating hours for passenger road testing and offering passenger road tests on Saturdays and Sundays at select locations to clear the backlog of road tests.

– If your road test was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, you will have a credit on the system to rebook your test.

– Road test applicants may be required to provide a contact phone number should contact tracing be required. Applicants may be required to keep vehicle windows open to ensure proper airflow.

– All DriveTest staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment when serving customers, and driver examiners will also be equipped with face shields, sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests.

– For inside services and road testing for other licence classes, customers will need to visit a permanent DriveTest location.

Quotes

“I’m pleased that Burlington GO Station was selected to host a temporary road test centre. This temporary centre will help clear up the demand for class G2 and G road tests here in Burlington and in Halton Region seven days a week starting September 7th.”

– Jane McKenna

MPP for Burlington

“Minister Mulroney’s initiative to open temporary road test centres in high demand areas will help tackle the road test backlog caused by COVID-19 restrictions. The new temporary road test centre at Mount Joy GO Station in Markham will serve to enhance testing capacity and allow individuals to schedule their road tests faster.”

– Paul Calandra

MPP for Markham-Stouffville

Media Contacts

Natasha Tremblay

Minister’s Office

437-778-3503

Lee Alderson

Communications Branch

416-327-1158

