sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

LETTER TO LOCAL AUTHORITIES TO WORK WITH FAITH GROUPS AND FUNERAL DIRECTORS…

GOVERNMENT SETS OUT PLANS TO ENSURE BEREAVED FAMILIES CAN ATTEND FUNERALS DURING…

POLICY PAPER: SECOND ROUND UK-EU FUTURE RELATIONSHIP NEGOTIATIONS: 20-24 APRIL

PAKISTAN CHARTER FLIGHTS TO RETURN THOUSANDS OF STRANDED BRITS

PAKISTAN CHARTER FLIGTS TO RETURN THOUSANDS OF STRANDED BRITS

BUSINESS SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 17 APRIL 2020

CEI, MAFFEIS: LE CHIESE PRONTE A ESSERE RIABITATE NELLA FASE 2

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 17 APRIL…

17/04/2020 PACE REPRESENTATIVES WELCOME UKRAINE PRISONER EXCHANGE

HOW DOUNREAY IS RESPONDING TO CORONAVIRUS

Agenparl

ONTARIO MUNICIPAL PROPERTY TAX DEFERRALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), sab 18 aprile 2020

On March 25, the Ontario government released an economic and fiscal update in lieu of a provincial budget. As part of that update, the province introduced a number of measures intended to lessen the economic impact of COVID-19.

One of those measures was the deferral of $1.8 billion in education property taxes for 90 days. This was done with the explicit purpose of allowing municipalities to provide property taxpayers with $1.8 billion in property tax deferrals.

OFA has been urging all municipalities to defer property taxes to help farmers and property owners manage through the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, we realize that the decision to defer property taxes is a local decision that each municipality will need to make individually.

Municipalities have received this message and we are pleased to note that many of the municipalities have chosen to either defer property taxes or waive penalties and interest on unpaid property taxes.

It is important for members to check if their local municipalities have chosen to defer property tax payments or waive penalties and interest. It’s equally important to ask when property tax payments will be due and when penalty and interest for unpaid tax bills will resume.

 

The post Ontario municipal property tax deferrals appeared first on Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

Fonte/Source: https://ofa.on.ca/ontario-municipal-property-tax-deferrals/

Post collegati

ONTARIO MUNICIPAL PROPERTY TAX DEFERRALS

Redazione

LET DATA DRIVE RETURN TO NORMAL FROM CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 1,842 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

CRISIS STANDARDS OF CARE DURING COVID-19

Redazione

GUIDANCE FOR CERTIFYING DEATHS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

Redazione

CONSIDERATIONS WHEN PREPARING FOR COVID-19 IN ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More