Ontario Making it Easier to Renew Documents

Digital reminders will make it more convenient to renew licence plate stickers, driver’s licences and health cards

July 21, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government is making it easier to renew important documents by introducing the option for people to receive digital reminders – including email, text or voicemail – to renew their licence plate stickers, driver’s licences and health cards. The new service will allow Ontarians the option to receive digital reminders 30 and 60 days in advance of their renewal date.

“Our government continues to ramp up delivery of in-demand digital services and drive online uptake of ServiceOntario’s highest performing transactions,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government. “We have a plan to deliver seamless digital services and are committed to make it easier for people to interact with government online, from the comfort of home during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

– In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, expiry dates were extended on many products offered through ServiceOntario on March 18, 2020, including licence plate stickers, driver’s licences, health cards, and Ontario Photo Cards. As a result, the government has paused sending courtesy email and paper renewal reminders.

