ONTARIO LIMITED CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS GATEWAY NORTH OUTFITTERS – SUSPENSION OF LICENCE

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 07 agosto 2020

The Licensee is licensed to operate a domestic service, small aircraft. The Licensee has requested the suspension of its licence.

Pursuant to paragraph 63(2)(b) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA), the Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) may, subject to section 64, suspend a domestic licence in accordance with a request from the Licensee.

The Agency has considered this matter and pursuant to paragraph 80(1)(c) of the CTA, exempts the Licensee from the application of section 64 of the CTA and pursuant to paragraph 63(2)(b) of the CTA, the Agency suspends the licence.

The licence will be automatically reinstated when the Manager, Air Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 61(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirements of paragraph 61(a) of the CTA continue to be met.

The licence will be automatically cancelled if it is not reinstated within one year from the date of this Determination.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569488