(AGENPARL) – mar 05 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Invests in Innovative Life Sciences Technologies to Strengthen Pandemic Supply Chain

Ontario Together Fund continues to secure critical medical supplies from provincial manufacturers

April 05, 2022

TORONTO — The Ontario government is supporting an investment of more than $3.7 million by Toronto Research Chemicals (TRC) to develop a line for chemicals used in the development of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits, including those used for COVID-19 detection. The province is investing $2.5 million through the Ontario Together Fund to help scale up current production and fully develop TRC’s product line and other biochemicals. This will create 13 jobs in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is supporting Ontario businesses, so they can fully develop their ideas and solutions to help fight COVID-19,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Ontario is proud to partner with Toronto Research Chemicals and will continue to support them as they look to open a new manufacturing site in Vaughan in 2024.”

“The investment provided by the Ontario Together Fund is incredible support for us as we continue to use and develop our ‘Science for a safer world.’ By expanding our existing Toronto Research Chemicals team into Vaughan, we are excited to commit to developing a state-of-the-art facility and create new jobs,” said Michael St. Pierre, TRC’s Executive Vice President and General Manager “As a leading manufacturer and supplier of synthetic organic biochemicals, we will continue to use our local expertise to work with the scientific community across the globe.”

“I am pleased to welcome today’s announcement that LGC, a leading global life science tools company, is a recipient of the Ontario Together Fund for its Toronto Research Chemicals subsidiary to be located in Vaughan,” said Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua, City of Vaughan. “When the new 200,000-square-foot facility opens in 2024, it will create good, local jobs and serve as LGC’s global centre of excellence for synthetic chemistry. In partnership with the Province of Ontario and our local business community, the City of Vaughan remains laser-focused on taking an innovation-based approach to accelerate our thriving economy.”

The renewed Ontario Together Fund is focused on supporting homegrown manufacturing and innovation to combat COVID-19, and providing other goods critical to the health, safety, and security of Ontarians beyond the pandemic.

Quick Facts

– As of March 31, 2022, Ontario has supported 45 companies and 10 organizations in supplying emergency products, including personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as other solutions.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Rebecca Bozzato

Minister Fedeli’s Office

Kwok Wong

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this