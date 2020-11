(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), mar 17 novembre 2020

AYLMER, ON — The Ontario government is providing $1.5 million to help create new affordable housing in Elgin County. This investment will ensure more seniors, people with disabilities and low-income families have access to stable housing in their community.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/59235/ontario_invests_in_affordable_housing_in_elgin_county