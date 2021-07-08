(AGENPARL) – gio 08 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Investing Over $16 Million to Expand and Renovate the Peach King Centre in Grimsby

Ontario delivers on its commitment to support local community infrastructure

July 08, 2021

GRIMSBY – The Ontario government is investing over $16 million to support the expansion and renovation of the Peach King Centre in Grimsby.

This investment will help create a fully equipped community centre with improved accessibility, a full-sized gymnasium, an accessible indoor walking and wheeling track, and a creative outdoor recreation space. The Peach King Centre will also have more gathering spaces and multi-purpose rooms for use by the Grimsby community including youth, cultural, preschool and EarlyON spaces.

The Ontario government is investing in this multi-purpose infrastructure project that will help to strengthen and protect healthy communities, like Grimsby, create jobs, and contribute to the province’s long-term economic recovery.

“Strong, caring and inclusive communities are at the heart of our government’s infrastructure investments,” said the Honourable Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Supporting meaningful projects like this one in Grimsby will make a positive difference to the families who live in the community, while also protecting their health and well-being today, and for many years to come.”

“This is great news for the residents of the Town of Grimsby,” said Sam Oosterhoff, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and MPP for Niagara West. “With the expansion and renovation of the Peach King Centre, the town will be anchored by two modern and accessible community hubs for sport and recreation, including the Niagara West YMCA on the East end and new community centre on the West end.”

“On behalf of Town Council, I want to thank the Government of Ontario for joining with the Town of Grimsby on this important investment in our growing community,” said Jeff Jordan, Mayor of Grimsby. “The expansion and renovation of the Peach King Centre will enable modern and accessible recreation options for all ages and abilities, creating a new hub for sport and active living in Grimsby. COVID-19 has really illuminated the value and the need for recreation as part of community wellness, and this exciting project will ensure that ample opportunities for participation will exist in Grimsby for many years to come. We are very excited to bring this project forward, with the support and partnership of our community clubs and organizations.”

– In total, the expansion and renovation of the Peach King Centre in Grimsby will cost approximately $21 million.

– Over the next decade, we are investing over $145 billion in Ontario’s infrastructure, including strategic investments in transit and highways, schools and hospitals.

– Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to support public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern and other priority infrastructure projects.

