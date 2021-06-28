(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Investing Over $16 Million in a Multi-Use Community Centre in Bracebridge

Ontario delivers on its commitment to support local community infrastructure

June 28, 2021

BRACEBRIDGE – The Ontario government is investing over $16 million to support the construction of a $22 million Multi-Use Community Centre in Bracebridge.

The new centre will include a 1,000-seat arena, a modern public library, a shared community hall, an accessible indoor multi-use field house, a common lobby area and ample on-site parking.

The Ontario government is investing in this multi-purpose infrastructure project that will help to strengthen and protect communities, like Bracebridge, create jobs, and contribute to the province’s long-term economic recovery.

“We are proud to invest in this state of the art, Multi-Use Community Centre that will serve the great people of Bracebridge for many decades to come,” said Premier Doug Ford. “I want to congratulate Mayor Smith, the Bracebridge Town Council, the District Municipality of Muskoka, Minister Surma and MPP Miller for all the hard work they’ve done to make this day happen. This has been a true Team Ontario effort.”

“Every community needs a warm, safe place for our youth to connect, gather, and grow,” said the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure. “That’s why our government continues to support meaningful projects like this one, making a positive difference to the families who live in the community, while also protecting their health and well-being today, and for many years to come.”

“Everyone here in Bracebridge knows that both the local arena and library are old and outdated and the community needs new facilities,” said Norman Miller, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Parry Sound—Muskoka. “That is why I am so happy to see our government support the construction of the new Bracebridge Multi-Use Community Centre. The provincial funding will allow for the whole planned facility to be built at one time. The construction will create jobs now and the community centre will benefit families and the community for years to come.”

“Thank you to Premier Ford, the Province and all those who have supported this community-changing project for Bracebridge,” said Graydon Smith, Mayor of the Town of Bracebridge. “The Multi-Use Community Centre is the culmination of years of hard work by many in our community that share a vision of greater inclusivity and participation in sport and cultural programming and events. The funding allows us to proceed with all the components together in a more cost-effective manner that will have immediate and lasting positive impacts.”

Quick Facts

– In total, the construction of the Bracebridge Multi-Use Community Centre will cost approximately $22 million.

– Over the next decade, we are investing over $145 billion in Ontario’s infrastructure, including strategic investments in transit and highways, schools and hospitals.

– Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to support public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern and other priority infrastructure projects.

– Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation infrastructure stream of the ICIP. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

