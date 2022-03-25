(AGENPARL) – ven 25 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Investing in Modern Mining and Critical Mineral Experiences Across Northern Ontario

$1.5 million provincial funding to Science North’s Dynamic Earth will expand tourism opportunities in Northern Ontario

March 25, 2022

“For decades, Science North has offered inspirational, educational and entertaining science experiences in the Sudbury region and beyond,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Our government is proud to support this new project that will highlight Ontario’s position as a global leader in the mining industry, complement Ontario’s first-ever Critical Minerals Strategy and grow tomorrow’s generation of workers in this exciting sector, all while expanding Sciene North’s offerings to visitors from across the province and around the country.”

Go Deeper: New Experiences to Engage Northern Ontarians in Modern Mining and Critical Minerals will showcase the exciting modern world of mining – the equipment, technology, innovation and new opportunities in this rapidly changing and dynamic industry. The project will engage audiences in rural, underserved and remote communities across Northern Ontario and Canada through a digital game about modern mining and critical minerals, as well as hands-on activities for students and teachers. An expanded and renewed Dynamic Earth building in Sudbury will bring new underground experiences, programming spaces, immersive multimedia shows and a signature film to audiences visiting the centre.

“We are proud of the strong collaborations betweenindustry, tourism and Indigenous partners that will support the success of the Go Deeper project,” said Jennifer Booth, Interim CEO, Science North. “In the wake of COVID-19, new and renewed experiences at attractions across Northern Ontario and at Dynamic Earth are even more important to attract resident and tourist audiences and increase economic activity in the region. The new and memorable modern mining and critical mineral experiences will engage diverse audiences across Northern Ontario and Canada, especially underrepresented groups in STEM. We are excited for this project to generate pride, interest and involvement in mining-related education and careers.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $473 million in 4,244 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.5 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,600 jobs.

