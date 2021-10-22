(AGENPARL) – ven 22 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Investing in After School Programs

Funding will provide online and in-person activities for children in high-priority neighbourhoods

October 22, 2021

OTTAWA —The Ontario government is investing $13.5 million through Ontario’s After School Program to support 110 organizations that provide activities for children living in high-priority neighbourhoods across the province.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, made the announcement while visiting the Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families in Ottawa. Minister MacLeod was joined by Stephanie (Mikki) Adams, Executive Director of the Inuuqatigiit Centre.

“This has been a challenging and unprecedented time for Ontario families. It has had a strong impact on the physical and mental well-being of children,” said Minister MacLeod. “As parents return to the workplace and kids are back in school, our government recognizes the significance of our after school programs. This funding will ensure programs are accessible in high-priority neighbourhoods and tailored to the needs of each community.”

Ontario’s After School Program supports safe, supervised activities for students during the school year in priority neighbourhoods across the province. The program helps kids stay active and engaged, improves academic performance and encourages leadership skills through activities such as sport, recreation and physical activity, personal wellness, anti-bullying, nutrition education and internet safety.

“With kids now back in schools across Ontario – learning alongside their friends and teachers – we are stepping up to support families with quality child care that meets their needs,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “We will continue to expand access to before and after school programs, along with more affordable, accessible and quality child care for working parents.”

“After school programs provide children with the opportunity to safely participate in fun interactive activities with their friends,” said Jane McKenna, Minister of Children and Women’s Issues. “By ensuring these programs are available and accessible, parents and families in priority neighbourhoods across the province will benefit.”

This funding will help organizations develop and deliver programs virtually or in-person and continue to implement health and safety protocols to ensure a safe experience for participants and staff.

“After school programs play a very important role in enriching and enhancing children’s developmental skills academically, emotionally, mentally and physically,” said Stephanie (Mikki) Adams, Executive Director, Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families. “Inuuqatigiit Centre strives to be a safe place for our children and youth to access culturally relevant programs that are equitable and affordable.”

The government is committed to working with sector partners to create more opportunities for children, youth and families. Through programs like these, sport and recreation continues to be at the heart of Ontario’s communities and accessible to all.

Quick Facts

– Ontario’s After School Program is delivered by over 80 municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, non-profit and grassroots recreational organizations, supporting low-income and northern/rural communities, Francophone neighbourhoods and First Nations.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Dakota Brasier

Minister’s Office

Christy Arnold

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this