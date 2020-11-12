(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), gio 12 novembre 2020 ATHENS — The Ontario government is investing an additional $761 million to build and renovate 74 long-term care homes across the province, creating close to 11,000 safe, modern spaces sooner for residents to call home. The additional funding is part of the province’s new funding model that helps break down historic barriers and accelerates the construction of urgently needed long-term care projects, providing seniors with the high-quality care they deserve.



Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/59173/ontario_investing_additional_761_million_to_build_and_renovate_more_long-term_care_homes