(AGENPARL) – mer 20 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Increasing Investments in Supportive Housing

Province providing $2.7 million to support vulnerable populations at risk of or experiencing homelessness in London

April 20, 2022

LONDON — The Ontario government has successfully negotiated an agreement with the federal government to provide a combined $127 million through a fifth round of the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) that will add to rent banks, keep vulnerable Ontarians housed, and create long-term housing solutions in response to the increased need for services during COVID-19.

This includes $2,761,400 to the City of London, bringing London’s total SSRF allocation to $25.7 million.

“Our government’s Social Services Relief Fund is providing immediate housing and homelessness relief in communities across Ontario,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Supporting innovative solutions is critical as we work to keep our most vulnerable safe and housed, both during the pandemic and into the future.”

The shortage of housing supply impacts all Ontarians, no matter their background or budget. The province’s ongoing work to increase the supply of market housing complements historic investments to increase the supply of supportive and affordable housing for the most vulnerable.

“I’m proud to say this City Council has prioritized our most vulnerable, and the issue of affordable housing, like no other in London’s history,” said Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London. “Through it all, we have enjoyed phenomenal support from our Ontario Government partners, and this substantial investment is just the latest evidence of that shared commitment. Together, we are working to ensure all Londoners have access to proper accommodations and necessary supports. This goes beyond just housing, however. At its core, this is an issue that speaks to basic dignity, decency, and fairness. We are absolutely committed to delivering on those promises.”

“Our government is working every day to build a stronger Ontario that leaves nobody behind,” said Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. “Today’s investment is fantastic news for Southwestern Ontario and ensures that the most vulnerable members of our community will have a roof over their heads and a place they can call home.”

Quick Facts

– The province continues to advocate for municipalities to receive their fair share of funding for housing and homelessness from the federal government, which is underfunding Ontario by approximately $490 million under the National Housing Strategy and Reaching Home program. These additional revenues would flow to municipal service providers to ensure vulnerable Ontarians can access the housing they need.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Zoe Knowles

Minister Clark’s Office

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this