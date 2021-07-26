(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Increasing Funding for Hospital Care in Ottawa

New hospital investments will help ensure patients have access to high-quality health care

July 26, 2021

OTTAWA — The Ontario government is taking further action to end hallway health care and address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing The Ottawa Hospital with $16.9 million in additional operating funding beginning in 2021/22. This is the third straight year of increased hospital investments across the province.

This investment represents a 2.2 per cent increase to the base and one-time funding of over $766 million that The Ottawa Hospital received in 2020/21.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario’s hospitals have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional patient care,” said Premier Ford. “Having added thousands of new beds to our hospitals across Ontario, including right here in Ottawa, this investment is part of our government’s continued support to ensure that everyone who needs care can get it.”

Over the last three years, the Ontario government has made significant investments in Ontario’s hospitals as part of its plan to end hallway health care. This includes overall sector increases of 2 per cent in 2019-20, 3 per cent in 2020-2021 and most recently, 3.4 per cent in 2021-22.

The Ontario government remains committed to supporting hospitals so that they can continue to provide the care Ontarians need and deserve, today and in the future. Additional support for Ontario’s hospitals as part of Ontario’s Action Plan includes $760 million to help hospitals continue to respond to COVID‑19 and an additional $300 million to address wait times for surgeries and procedures.

– Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy, brings total investments to $16.3 billion to protect people’s health and $23.3 billion to protect our economy. Ontario’s COVID-19 action plan supports now total $51 billion.

– The government is investing more than $21 billion in capital grants over the next 10 years for hospital projects across Ontario that will lead to $30 billion in hospital infrastructure.

“I want to thank Premier Ford and his Ontario Government team not only for the funding being provided today but for their support and leadership throughout the pandemic. This funding will go a long way to allowing health care workers to manage the challenges that COVID-19 has presented and proceed forward with the recovery plan over the coming year.”

– Cameron Love

President and CEO of The Ottawa Hospital

