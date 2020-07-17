ONTARIO IMPROVES HIGHWAYS, ROADS AND BRIDGES IN THE NORTH

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), ven 17 luglio 2020

Rehabilitation projects will make travel safer and support economic growth and job creation

KENORA – The Ontario government is investing $625 million to expand and improve highways, roads and bridges across Northern Ontario. These road enhancement projects will make travel easier and safer for families, while supporting economic growth and job creation in local communities.

“Our government is committed to making investments in our northern highways to reduce congestion, make our roads safer and create jobs,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “Our government is proud to support critical road infrastructure investments that improve the quality of life for hardworking northern families, businesses and visitors.”

This year’s rehabilitation projects include building new passing lanes and improving signage and lighting. Work continues to expand Hwy. 69 to four lanes south of Sudbury, and the government continues to advance the four-laning of Hwy. 17 between Kenora and the Manitoba border.

“Today’s announcement reflects the high priority our government places on the expansion and improvement of our northern highways,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We will continue to make investments in every corner of our province to help people get where they need to go.”

Investing in critical infrastructure like roads, highways, and bridges is an important part of the government’s made-in-Ontario plan for growth, renewal and economic recovery in the north and throughout the province.

Quick Facts Northern Ontario has almost 11,000 kilometres of highway – about 60 per cent of the entire provincial highway network.

On July 16, 2020, Ontario released the province’s Northern and Southern Highway Programs with a new online tool that provides Ontarians and businesses with information about highway projects that are underway or planned for construction in their communities.

The Ontario government is getting more people back to work and more recreational activities open by moving forward with Stage 3 of reopening the province beginning on Friday July 17, 2020. For a full list of the regions entering Stage 3, please visit ontario.ca/reopen.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mndmf/en/2020/07/ontario-improves-highways-roads-and-bridges-in-the-north.html