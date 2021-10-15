(AGENPARL) – ven 15 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Government Makes Progress Attracting French-language Teachers

Teacher Recruitment and Retention Strategy Already Boosting Supply of French-language Teachers

October 15, 2021

These are the first of what is expected to be many teachers hired through a promising pilot project with France and international outreach with French-speaking countries. Other initiatives include recruitment efforts in French-speaking jurisdictions abroad, removing barriers to teacher training programs, improving flexibility of teacher training programs and ensuring supportive teaching environments.

“We are taking action and making progress to help end the national and decade-long French teacher shortage to ensure the continued growth of quality French-language education in Ontario,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “We are marking early progress by welcoming new internationally educated teachers to Ontario, supported by our four-year, $12.5-million plan that is helping to recruit and retain the best French-language teachers for our province.”

The demand for French-language education opportunities in Ontario remains strong with a 15 per cent increase in the number of students in French-language schools in less than a decade.

In the short time since announcing the strategy, work has begun on:

– Introducing new teacher education program delivery models: successfully launching two new French-language Initial Teacher Education (ITE) programs at Laurentian University and developing a new French-language technological education ITE program at the University of Ottawa, all of which are designed to offer greater flexibility and access to teacher education;

– Establishing an Ontario government-led implementation committee with our French-language partners to ensure key milestones in our strategy are on track and achieved;

– Consulting with French-language faculties of education to inform topics of interest for the committee;

– Identifying a third-party to evaluate the strategy’s progress and conduct data collection and analysis; and

– Initiating various projects that support the recruitment of qualified teachers and increase awareness of teaching opportunities in Ontario, including virtual job fairs in French-speaking countries to highlight teaching opportunities in Ontario’s French-language schools.

Quick Facts

– There are now more than 113,000 students in French-language schools.

– There are 53 per cent less newly certified French-language teachers per year compared with numbers in 2014-15.

– An estimated 450 additional French-language teachers per year will be needed to meet demand in the French-language education system.

– More than one million students are enrolled in FSL programs in the English-language school system, including 250,000 students enrolled in the French Immersion program.

– The strategy has enabled the Ontario government to support education partners with their international outreach initiatives and a pilot project with France to increase the recruitment of qualified teachers in both French- and English-language school boards. The collaboration between various partners, including the provincial government, the French Embassy, the Ontario College of Teachers, Immigration, Refugee, Citizenship Canada and the Institut national supérieur du professorat et de l’éducation in Aix Marseille, opened a new pathway for French teachers to be eligible to become certified to teach in Ontario.

Quotes

“Supporting French-language education is a priority for our government as it is key to the development of the francophone community. I extend a warm welcome to the first four new internationally-trained francophone teachers who will provide our francophone and francophile students with high-quality education in the language of their choice.”

– Caroline Mulroney

Minister of Francophone Affairs

“We have listened to the Francophone community about the need for more French-language technological education teachers in Ontario and our government is taking steps to address the critical shortage as part of the French Teacher Recruitment and Retention Strategy. These actions will bolster the supply of French-language technological teachers in the secondary school system and will help address the educational needs of French-speaking students looking to pursue opportunities in the skilled trades.”

– Jill Dunlop

Minister of Colleges and Universities

“Our government is focused on solutions to solve the challenges facing Ontarians. In education, this means working collaboratively with all our partners to address the shortage of French teachers and ensure continued access to world-class learning in both official languages. Today’s progress demonstrated our commitment to leave no stone unturned to in providing the best possible education to Ontario’s students.”

– Sam Oosterhoff

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education

“Education is definitely one key area for Ontario and France to further their already strong partnership. I am delighted that the in-depth discussions that I have had with Ministers Stephen Lecce and Caroline Mulroney since assuming my office have led to the successful start of this project. This project highlights the mutual confidence between our institutions and paves the way for broadened interactions in the future. Two teachers from France have already started working here, one in a French immersion school in Ottawa and another in a Francophone school in Toronto. I am sure that many more will avail of this opportunity and make this partnership grow in the coming months.”

– Mr. Tudor Alexis

Consul General of France in Toronto

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Caitlin Clark

Minister’s Office

Ingrid Anderson

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this