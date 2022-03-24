(AGENPARL) – gio 24 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario government honours three francophones with the 2022 Ontario Francophonie Awards

The awards recognize the significant contributions winners have made to the vitality of the francophone community in the province

March 24, 2022

TORONTO – The Ontario government today announced the winners of the 2022 Ontario Francophonie Awards. The awards honour francophones and francophiles who have made outstanding contributions to the development and vitality of Ontario’s francophone community.

Awards were presented to:

– Amikley Fontaine, « Francophone » category, the founder of the Fondation Sylvenie Lindor, a not-for-profit organisation that focuses on empowering Black youth to help them develop the leadership skills needed to better succeed into Ontario.

– Joël Beddows, « Francophile » category, a prolific artistic director, dramaturg, mentor, teacher and innovator whose visionary projects underscore his deep commitment to Ontario’s Francophonie.

– Chloé Atwood, « Young Francophone or Francophile » category, who engages in a variety of issues related to vulnerable individuals, mental health and leadership of young Franco-Ontarian women in her region.

“I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s winners and to all those who have been nominated for one of these prestigious awards,” said Premier Doug Ford. “The winners of the Francophonie Awards all have in common the leadership and commitment that helps this province develop, innovate and prosper in French”.

“The Francophonie Awards recognize individuals whose outstanding initiatives exemplify the spirit of creativity and innovation of Ontario’s francophones and francophiles,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs. “I would like to congratulate the three recipients of the 2022 awards as well as all the nominees. Every day, these candidates demonstrate through their commitment, the drive of an ever more progressive, flourishing and talented Francophonie.”

This year’s selection committee consisted of:

– William Burton, CEO of Le Réveil and winner of the 2018 Ontario Francophone Awards in the “Young Francophone or Francophile category”

– Gilles Fontaine, former Executive Director of Fédération des aînés et des retraités francophones de l’Ontario (2018-2021) and a member of the Provincial Advisory Committee on Francophone Affairs

– Maxim Jean-Louis, President and CEO of Contact North, Ontario’s distance learning and training network

– Gabrielle Lopez, Executive Director of the Coalition ontarienne de la formation des adultes.

The jury was keen to highlight the exceptional nature of the nominations and the varied individual paths of each nominee. The jury unanimously agreed that the three winners of the 2022 Ontario Francophonie Awards are exemplary models of commitment and dedication who promote the diversity of Ontario’s francophonie.

Quick Facts

– 2022 marks the 7th edition of the Ontario Francophonie Awards.

– The awards were created in 2006 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the French Language Services Act.

– The Ontario Francophonie Awards are held every two to three years. Due to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the last edition of the Awards was held in 2018.

– 1.5 million Ontarians speak French, including more than 622,000 francophones – the largest francophone population in Canada outside of Quebec.

