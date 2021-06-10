(AGENPARL) – gio 10 giugno 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Further Accelerates Second Doses in Delta Hot Spots

Province will further accelerate second doses across Ontario once additional shipments confirmed

June 10, 2021

As of June 10, 2021, the province’s public health units, mass vaccination clinics, hospital sites, pharmacies, and physicians have administered more than 10.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Ontarians. Over 73 per cent of adult Ontarians are benefitting from the protection of a first dose of vaccine, and more than 11 per cent are fully immunized.

“Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed with over one million doses being administered each week, ensuring Ontario can safely and gradually lift public health measures,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “With an increased supply of vaccines, we continue to make it easier than ever to receive a vaccine to help protect those most at risk against COVID-19 variants, stop the spread and protect our hospital capacity.”

Mobile vaccine units supported by province operated pop-ups and employer-led clinics that provided first doses in Peel, Toronto and York public health regions will also begin operating second dose clinics beginning the week of June 20, 2021. Increasing first and second dose coverage in Delta hot spots will help to minimize the risk of the variant’s spread in Ontario, protecting all neighbourhoods provincewide.

The province will further expand eligibility for accelerated second doses across Ontario as additional vaccine allocations and shipment timelines are confirmed by the federal government, including the recently announced Moderna vaccines.

“Thanks to the efforts of our public health partners, we’ve made tremendous progress in the rollout of vaccines across the province,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “With the increasing number of doses being administered every day, coupled with the overall positive trends in new cases, we’re able to implement Step One of our Roadmap to Reopen across the province. I urge everyone to continue to follow the advice of their local public health unit, which will allow all Ontarians to resume activities with their friends and families as it is safe to do so.”

Quick Facts

– As of June 9, 2021, at 8:00 p.m., over 10.6 million vaccine doses have been administered across the province, with 95 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and over and nearly 92 per cent of residents aged 70 to 79 having received at least one dose. More than 73 per cent of the population aged 18 and over and more than 39 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 have received at least one dose. More than 1,399,700 Ontarians are fully immunized, including 99 per cent of long-term care residents.

– Ontario is confirmed to receive approximately 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 3.54 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in July, and expects that the federal government will provide over two million doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of June.

– Vaccine administration rates are based on supply of vaccines from the federal government, local context may differ as vaccine supply is delivered across the province. For more information on local vaccine rollout, individuals are encouraged to visit their public health unit’s website.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Alexandra Hilkene

Minister Elliott’s Office

David Jensen

Communications Division

🔊 Listen to this