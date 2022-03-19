(AGENPARL) – sab 19 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Extending Operation of Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub

Funding will ensure ongoing mental health and addictions support for individuals experiencing homelessness in Kingston

March 19, 2022

KINGSTON — The Ontario government is providing $4.6 million to extend the operation of Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub (Kingston ICH). This funding will allow the Kingston ICH to continue its important work serving the city’s most vulnerable, including individuals experiencing chronic homelessness and those who face complex mental health and addictions challenges.

“Our government is working with communities to support critical mental health and addictions and integrated social services, like the Kingston ICH. We are making investments to better connect Ontarians with life-saving treatment and rehabilitation services where and when they need them,” said Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health.

As part of this one-time funding, $2.3 million will be allocated each year for the next two years, starting April 1, 2022. The investment will support staffing, property, and program costs.

The Kingston ICH improves access for individuals experiencing crisis to immediate and longer-term treatments and supports. It provides services to 500 unique clients per year, and has reduced wait times for urgent supports and services by diverting over 700 individuals from unnecessary visits to hospital emergency departments between January and December 2021. It receives high-needs individuals being discharged from the hospital without a dependable place to go.

“Every person in Ontario deserves safe and secure access to the most appropriate mental health and addictions supports that meet their unique needs,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “This much-needed investment will help the Kingston ICH continue its critical work in providing high-quality supports directly to the most vulnerable individuals in the community, while reducing wait times and waitlists for urgent and long-term treatments.”

As part of the integrated care model, the Kingston ICH also includes Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) funded by the Ministry of Health. In addition to saving lives by preventing overdose deaths, CTS connects people to addictions treatment, mental health services, primary care, and social services. The ministry has funded CTS in Kingston since 2019.

Quick Facts

– The Kingston ICH is a full-service hub open 23 hours a day, seven days a week, offering a range of primary care, mental health and addictions, and harm reduction services as well as services addressing the social determinants of health: meals, 23 temporary ‘crash’ beds, employment, social assistance, court/justice support, and Indigenous services.

– The Kingston ICH will receive funding through Addiction and Mental Health Services – Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington (AMHS-KFLA) provided by Ontario Health East region.

– Health services delivered at the Kingston ICH are provided by three partner agencies, including a harm reduction agency, a community mental health and addictions agency, and a community health centre. The community mental health and addictions agency and community health centre, as well as the City of Kingston, are members of the Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Ontario Health Team (OHT).

Quotes

“This is welcome funding to address an ongoing health concern in the community. The efforts and needs of the Kingston community have been noted by the Ministry of Health and the Minister has responded with this support announced today.”

– Daryl Kramp

MPP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington

“We are pleased and thankful for the support of the province to provide essential funding to continue the work of the Integrated Care Hub. The ICH is an innovative model that has succeeded in bringing organizations together to provide services to some of our community’s most vulnerable and resilient members. In the face of pervasive barriers and stigma, the people we serve demonstrate extraordinary strength and kindness. Created in response to the drug poisoning and homelessness crises and the COVID-19 pandemic, the heroic efforts of the ICH team have resulted in flattening the rate of drug poisoning deaths at a time where rates are climbing across North America.”

– Gilles Charette (on behalf of the Kingston ICH)

Executive Director, HARS (HIV/AIDS Regional Services)

“This is incredible news – the city and our ICH partners have been working proactively with the province for over a year on how we could make today’s announcement a reality. We know there are many barriers for those experiencing mental health and addictions challenges and homelessness. This funding will go a long way to supporting the critical wrap around supports the ICH provides as the city works with local partners to get more supportive housing online. I want to thank the province for their continued collaboration and seeing the vision and alignment we’ve created with our local Ontario Health Team. I also want to thank our ICH partners and support staff for their incredible work day-in and day-out.”

– Bryan Paterson

Mayor of Kingston

