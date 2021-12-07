(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Extending COVID-19 Paid Sick Days

Support for workers and employers will continue until July 31, 2022

December 07, 2021

“Nearly a quarter-million workers have already used our program, which is the first and most comprehensive in the country, for paid time off work,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “Our government is working for workers and ensuring they have the support they need to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Extending the COVID-19 paid leave program will help more workers take time off to get their booster shots and help more parents take time to get their children vaccinated. To date, the program has helped over 235,000 people stay safe without worrying about losing pay. The average number of days being claimed per employee is two. To support employers, Ontario will continue reimbursing them for providing this support to their workers.

These efforts build on Ontario’s actions to support workers and businesses as we build the foundation for Ontario’s economic strength and protect our progress against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– With the extension of the program until July 31, 2022, employers will have 120 days after their employees are paid to submit their application to the Worker Income Protection Benefit Program.

– Over 515,000 paid leave days have been taken by employees since the entitlement was introduced.

