Ontario Expanding Eating Disorder Services for Children and Youth

Protecting our Progress by Improving Access to Specialized Mental Health Services

December 03, 2021

“Today’s announcement is another step forward in our plan to make it easier for all Ontarians to access the right level of care to meet their needs and feel supported on their journey to wellness,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Through these investments, our government is expanding access to care so that more children and youth with eating disorders can receive specialized treatment, bringing hope and peace of mind to families.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging for children and youth, and health care providers have seen a surge in need for eating disorders services. The government is providing $8.1 million to support eating disorder services at the Hospital for Sick Children, McMaster Children’s Hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) and the Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.

This funding will support 14 additional inpatient surge beds as well as 10 additional day treatment spaces to help patients with eating disorders more successfully transition from inpatient care to community care, ensuring that children and youth receive high-quality care in the right settings.

“In a year unlike any other, we’ve seen an increased demand for high-quality mental health and addictions care that addresses the unique needs of vulnerable populations across Ontario,” said Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “This investment will help to protect our progress in our fight against COVID-19 by ensuring our children, youth, and families in every corner of the province have better access to the immediate, life-saving services they need, when and where they need them.”

As a part of this investment, CHEO is receiving over $4.4 million to increase inpatient capacity as well as added treatment services to support children and youth requiring mental health and eating disorder services. This funding will enable CHEO to address the increase in admissions since March 2020 and provide high-quality care and specialized supports for more than double the number of children and youth it sees today.

“The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario is a vital institution for our province, and this critical investment will protect our progress on key mental health and addictions supports at a time when help is most needed,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Building an Ontario where young people are safe, healthy and thriving, right here at home is part of our plan to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to this new investment, the government is also providing $11.1 million in funding through the Roadmap to Wellness to support a wide range of specialized eating disorder services for children, youth, and adults, across the continuum of care. Services include:

– $10.5 million to support specialized, intensive inpatient and day treatment services to fill major gaps in care for people with severe needs and for specialized outpatient services for people with moderate to severe needs in areas where there are long waitlists or no services available.

– $600,000 for the development and implementation of an early intervention program for eating disorders that meets the diverse needs of children, youth and young adults.

Quick Facts

– CHEO is a global leader in pediatric health care and research. Based in Ottawa, CHEO includes a hospital, children’s treatment centre, school, and research institute, with satellite services located throughout Eastern Ontario.

– In 2020-2021, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the province invested up to $194 million in one-time emergency funding for mental health and addictions services, including virtual supports which have been accessed by more than 111,000 Ontarians.

– Ontario is also investing up to $23.6 million to support internet-based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, which has been accessed by over 68,900 Ontarians since the province launched this program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on kids’ physical, developmental and mental health. Isolation, school closures, social media and new pressures all around – it’s been really tough for many children, youth and their families. We are so grateful to the provincial government for being responsive to meet the needs of some of the most vulnerable youth in our community with this announcement. CHEO is always here for these kids and now we can do more.”

– Alex Munter

President and CEO, CHEO

“It is critical that we continue to work together to help children and youth with serious and complex health issues, including eating disorders, made worse by the realities of the pandemic. We thank the government for this funding as we know there is an urgent need for both acute stabilization and ongoing community treatment.”

– Mary Kloosterman

CEO, Children’s Mental Health Ontario, on behalf of the Children’s Health Coalition

