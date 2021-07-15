(AGENPARL) – gio 15 luglio 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Easing Restrictions in Congregate Care Settings

Residents can spend more time with friends and family

July 15, 2021

With continued improvements in Ontario’s key COVID-19 related public health indicators, including an increase in vaccination rates, more outdoor and indoor visits will be allowed for both essential and non-essential visitors, along with recreational activities and overnight stays outside of the residence, with appropriate precautions.

“As we cautiously reopen the province, we know how important it is for people in congregate care settings to spend time with their loved ones outside of care settings, where they can share activities and special moments together,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. “This has been made possible by the people of Ontario rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated, and by the dedicated staff who have been supporting congregate care residents across the province.”

– Overnight absences are permitted for all residents, with an updated active screening process with no requirement for a negative COVID-19 test for fully immunized residents.

These changes provide new opportunities to support social connections for residents and build on previous updates including the introduction of brief physical contact regardless of vaccination status and recreational community outings for residents of congregate care settings. Essential visits and absences also continue to be permitted, as they have been over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure safe visits and activities for everyone, people wishing to visit a friend or family member living in a congregate care setting should contact the residence administration to schedule a time slot and to confirm COVID-related requirements, including screening and other precautions.

