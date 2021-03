(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), mer 10 marzo 2021

TORONTO – The Ontario government is developing its first-ever Critical Minerals Strategy to help generate investment, increase the province’s competitiveness in the global market, and create jobs and opportunities in the mining sector. It will also support Ontario’s transition to a low-carbon economy both at home and abroad.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/60622/ontario_developing_first-ever_critical_minerals_strategy