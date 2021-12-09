(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Creates Council on U.S. Trade and Industry Competitiveness

Unifor National President Jerry Dias Tasked with Leading Efforts to Protect Trade Agreements, Key Industries and Workers’ Jobs

December 09, 2021

TORONTO — Today, the Ontario government announced the creation of the Premier’s Council on U.S. Trade and Industry Competitiveness. The Council, chaired by Unifor National President Jerry Dias, will provide advice and recommendations on the government’s ongoing efforts to rally business leaders, elected officials and labour leaders to protect Ontario’s rights under trade agreements and the workers who depend on a secure, prosperous and integrated North American economy. Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Jerry Dias will work together in the coming days to appoint additional membership to the Council.

“I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Jerry Dias as we work together to protect an integrated economy that employs millions of workers on both sides of the border,” said Premier Doug Ford. “At a time when we’re on the cusp of unleashing the full potential of Ontario’s auto sector as we build an economy that will compete globally, now is not the time to rip up decades of cooperation and put workers on both sides of the border at risk.”

Currently, the U.S. Congress is debating protectionist measures that would threaten industries across Ontario, including auto, lumber, steel, agriculture and more. Of particular importance, these measures would impact auto agreements that began in 1965 with the Auto Pact, were solidified in 1994 by NAFTA and re-affirmed in 2020 with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. These agreements have brought prosperity and high-skilled, well-paying jobs to workers and communities across North America for more than half-a-century.

“If Ontario were a country, we would be the third largest trading partner to the United States,” said Minister Fedeli. “The fact is, Ontario is a critical partner to more than half the states of the union. That is why when previous American administrations have threatened to create trade barriers, Ontario has taken a Team Canada approach with our partners, other provinces, and the federal government to successfully secure our trade interests. This new Council, with the full support of our government, will continue to advocate for Ontario against unfair Buy American policies by highlighting the cost of protectionism to businesses on both sides of the border and promoting a Buy North American approach to our auto sector.”

“We are at a critical juncture in our relationship with the United States, with coordinated action between government and labour urgently needed to protect jobs and the economy,” said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. “Unifor represents members in multiple sectors that rely on integrated trade with America. I look forward to leading this new Council to find solutions on behalf of our members and of all workers across Ontario.”

The Chair, together with other members of the Council, will build on work already undertaken to engage key allies and people with influence south of the border. The Council will partner with The Government of Ontario’s Agents-Generals and other representatives in the United States, along with the federal government to make sure Ontario’s case is heard loud and clear in Washington, D.C. They will also advocate and engage industry partners across the United States, particularly with Great Lakes states where existing supply chains are inextricably integrated with Ontario industries and vulnerable to disruption by protectionist measures currently being debated by the U.S. Congress.

Quick Facts

– Two-way trade between Ontario and the U.S. totalled CAD $358 billion in 2020, accounting for 53% of the total merchandise trade between Canada and the U.S.

– Vehicle assembly and auto parts production directly supports nearly 100,000 Ontario jobs, with hundreds of thousands more spin-off jobs in communities across the province.

