ONTARIO COMPLETES WIDENING OF HIGHWAY 401 IN KINGSTON

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), gio 18 giugno 2020

Expansion from four to six lanes will improve safety, connect communities and support economic growth

TORONTO — Today, Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, announced the completion of widening Highway 401 from four to six lanes, from west of the Cataraqui River Bridge to Highway 15 in Kingston. This highway expansion will connect communities, ensure the safe and reliable movement of essential goods and support economic development in the region.

“Investing in critical highway infrastructure is a key part of our plan to support local communities, drive economic growth, create jobs and keep families safe,” said Minister Mulroney. “The completion of this project will reduce congestion and enhance safety along this vital commercial corridor.”

“The increase in lanes on Highway 401 is great news for Kingston and families across our entire region,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “The Highway 401 and Highway 15 interchange provides access to the Canadian Forces Base, as well as many businesses and distribution centres located at the east-end of Kingston. It’s an essential part of our province’s supply chain and serves as a major access point to the City of Kingston for commercial, recreational and local traffic.”

“Almost 60,000 vehicles travel this stretch of highway every single day,” said Daryl Kramp, MPP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington. “The new Cataraqui River Bridge, located over the Historical World Heritage Rideau Canal, and the one additional lane in each direction, will help traffic move safely along this important stretch of Highway 401.”

Quick Facts Highway 401 is an essential part of Ontario’s highway network connecting the Greater Toronto Area with southeastern Ontario and the US for international trade and economic development.

Ontario invested $26.8 million in the widening of Highway 401 in Kingston.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mto/en/2020/06/ontario-completes-widening-of-highway-401-in-kingston.html