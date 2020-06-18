giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
Breaking News

TARANTO, GLI STUDENTI SCRIVONO RACCONTI FANTASY PER I BAMBINI RICOVERATI IN OSPEDALE.…

18/06/2020 WEBINARS TACKLING THE CHALLENGES OF CREATING VIRTUAL PARLIAMENTS

WE SUPPORT UNIQUE INNOVATIONS FROM SLOVAKIA

STATE SECRETARY INGRID BROCKOVá WITH THE ASSISTANT SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE UN, MIROSLAV…

STATI GENERALI, “PROGETTIAMO IL RILANCIO”, GLI INCONTRI DI VENERDì 19 GIUGNO

MIGRANTI: MARTINA-CARNEVALI (PD): SALVINI LASCI STARE BERGAMO, PENSI A DANNI FATTI

ELIMINATION OF SEXUAL VIOLENCE IN CONFLICT: JOINT STATEMENT BY EU HIGH REPRESENTATIVE,…

GIAPPONE: IL PRIMO MINISTRO ABE ESCLUDE LE ELEZIONI ALLA CAMERA BASSA DURANTE…

BENEDETTO XVI IN GERMANIA IN VISITA AL FRATELLO AMMALATO

PRIME MINISTER MARIN HELD A DISCUSSION WITH THE PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN…

Agenparl

ONTARIO COMPLETES WIDENING OF HIGHWAY 401 IN KINGSTON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), gio 18 giugno 2020

Expansion from four to six lanes will improve safety, connect communities and support economic growth

TORONTO — Today, Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, announced the completion of widening Highway 401 from four to six lanes, from west of the Cataraqui River Bridge to Highway 15 in Kingston. This highway expansion will connect communities, ensure the safe and reliable movement of essential goods and support economic development in the region.

“Investing in critical highway infrastructure is a key part of our plan to support local communities, drive economic growth, create jobs and keep families safe,” said Minister Mulroney. “The completion of this project will reduce congestion and enhance safety along this vital commercial corridor.”

“The increase in lanes on Highway 401 is great news for Kingston and families across our entire region,” said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. “The Highway 401 and Highway 15 interchange provides access to the Canadian Forces Base, as well as many businesses and distribution centres located at the east-end of Kingston. It’s an essential part of our province’s supply chain and serves as a major access point to the City of Kingston for commercial, recreational and local traffic.”

“Almost 60,000 vehicles travel this stretch of highway every single day,” said Daryl Kramp, MPP for Hastings-Lennox and Addington. “The new Cataraqui River Bridge, located over the Historical World Heritage Rideau Canal, and the one additional lane in each direction, will help traffic move safely along this important stretch of Highway 401.”

Quick Facts

  • Highway 401 is an essential part of Ontario’s highway network connecting the Greater Toronto Area with southeastern Ontario and the US for international trade and economic development.
  • Approximately 60,000 vehicles travel this section of Highway 401 every day.
  • Ontario invested $26.8 million in the widening of Highway 401 in Kingston.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/mto/en/2020/06/ontario-completes-widening-of-highway-401-in-kingston.html

Post collegati

ONTARIO COMPLETES WIDENING OF HIGHWAY 401 IN KINGSTON

Redazione

WILL RUSSIA CUT RATES AGAIN TO COMBAT RECESSION?

Redazione

ONTARIO PAUSES COMMERCIAL EVICTIONS

Redazione

MEETING OF THE PRESIDENTS AND SECRETARIES GENERAL OF THE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCILS

Redazione

ONTARIO SUPPORTS ONTARIO’S BEVERAGE ALCOHOL SECTOR DURING COVID-19

Redazione

MINISTER OF FINANCE TO PRESENT AN ECONOMIC AND FISCAL SNAPSHOT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More