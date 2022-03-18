(AGENPARL) – ven 18 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Building Stronger, More Resilient Health Care in Nipissing

$1.3 million provincial investment to improve local health care centre

March 18, 2022

“Supporting municipal projects, like the East Ferris Medical Centre, helps the community by maintaining and enhancing health services,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing. “Ontario is investing in the North and supporting our local economy.”

The NOHFC funding will be used to build a large facility that will house a physician and provide additional space for other interested health practitioners, such as a chiropractor, optometrist and/or a midwife. The facility could also house a pharmacy, helping to make it a complete health and wellness hub offering a range of services for the area.

“Our government is building, upgrading and maintaining critical health care facilities to improve the quality of care for patients in Northern Ontario,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “This new facility will increase accessibility to heath related services for the community and surrounding areas, making it a place where people want to live, work and raise families.”

“Maintaining and improving health services right here in our community is a priority for East Ferris,” said Pauline Rochefort, Mayor of East Ferris. “That is why, on behalf of all the citizens of East Ferris, I would like to sincerely thank the NOHFC and the Ontario government for their investment in the Centre Médical East Ferris Medical Centre. This funding will significantly reduce the financial impact that the project would otherwise have on our taxpayers and the municipality. It is important to note that this investment was made possible through the hard work of our MPP Vic Fedeli and Minister Greg Rickford and the support of Peter Chirico, a member of the NOHFC Board of Directors. We look forward to the official opening of the centre in the coming months once construction is complete.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $473 million in 4,244 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.5 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,600 jobs.

