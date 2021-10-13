(AGENPARL) – mer 13 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Building New Long-Term Care Homes in Oakville

Sale of unused government land will bring much-needed beds to the town

October 13, 2021

OAKVILLE — Today, Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-term Care, Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North—Burlington, and Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville, announced that the Ontario government is building two brand new and much needed long-term care homes in Oakville. The new homes, which are expected to be open by 2025, will provide modern, safe, and comfortable places to live for 640 residents, and will offer culturally appropriate services to members of the Hindu and Sikh communities.

These new homes are made possible by the province’s initiative to sell unused government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care. This innovative program is helping build long-term care beds where they are needed most, especially in urban areas where land is scarce and costly. The province has signed a conditional agreement of purchase and sale with Schlegel Villages Inc. for 2165 Dundas Street West in Oakville, adjacent to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

“Our government is fixing Ontario’s long-term care system and building new homes like the two that will be built on this site, is a key part of our plan,” said Minister Phillips. “Our government’s initiative to sell unused provincial lands will allow more seniors to stay in their community, close to family and friends, while getting the care they need.”

“In our fast-growing community, seniors have a pressing need for safe, high-quality long-term care and the waitlist is far too long because of past government’s neglect of our long-term care system,” said MPP Triantafilopoulos. “These new beds our government is building are part of our plan to fix long-term care and help seniors remain close to their loved ones in our community. As Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care, I am proud that our government is delivering on our commitment to the seniors of Oakville North—Burlington and across the province.”

“The Ontario government recognizes the local need in Oakville to build new long-term care homes,” said MPP Crawford. “These two homes being developed are a positive step towards decreasing the growing long-term care waitlist and ensuring quality care for up to 640 people. In the process, more jobs will be created to support the residents.”

“Our community is thankful for the province’s commitment to long-term care in our town,” said Rob Burton, Mayor of Oakville. “For many years there has been a growing need for long-term care in Oakville to support our aging and diverse population. The long-term care beds in North Oakville will lower the wait time for patients that need a more permanent home and will also free up hospital beds for acute patients.”

The government has a plan to fix long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care they need and deserve both now and in the future. The plan is built on three pillars: staffing and care; accountability, enforcement, and transparency; and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.

Leveraging surplus provincial lands is part of the province’s ongoing work to fix the long-term care sector. The government is making a historic $2.68 billion investment in long-term care development to deliver 30,000 new beds over ten years. An additional $4.9 billion investment over four years supports Ontario’s plan to hire more than 27,000 staff, including registered nurses, personal support workers and support staff, to deliver an average of four hours of daily direct care per resident. This transformative vision for fixing long-term care means every resident can experience the best possible quality of life, supported by safe, high-quality care.

Quick Facts

– The sale of this surplus government land is expected to be finalized in early 2022.

– Ontario now has 20,161 new and 15,918 upgraded beds in the development pipeline – which means more than 60 percent of the 30,000 new beds being delivered are in the planning, construction and completed stages of the development process.

– As of May 2021, more than 38,000 people were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed in Ontario. The median wait time is 171 days for applicants to be placed in long-term care.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Vanessa De Matteis

Office of the Minister of Long-term Care

Ministry of Long-Term Care Media Line

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this