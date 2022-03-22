(AGENPARL) – mar 22 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Building New Long-Term Care Home in Hamilton

Sale of surplus government land will bring much-needed beds to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

March 22, 2022

HAMILTON — The Ontario government is taking the first step towards building a new and much-needed long-term care home in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area which will provide a modern, safe and comfortable place to live for 256 residents. This new home will be located at the site of the former Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital at 290 Fennell Avenue West in Hamilton and is made possible by the Province’s initiative to sell surplus government land on the condition that a portion of the site be used for long-term care.

“Our government is fixing Ontario’s long-term care system, and building a new home like the one that will be built on this site is a key part of our plan,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “By selling unused provincial lands, more seniors can stay in their community, close to family and friends, while getting the quality of care they need and deserve.”

The Surplus Provincial Lands program is part of the government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across the province. The program uses the sale of unused government properties to secure much-needed land for building long-term care homes in large urban areas of the province where available land is scarce and costly. The program also opens the door for additional uses such as affordable housing, and complementary healthcare and educational facilities.

The government has begun the process to sell five surplus government properties to date, with the requirement that purchasers develop and operate long-term care homes on the sites. These properties will provide up to 1,984 long-term care beds in areas where they are urgently needed.

The government has a plan to fix long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve both now and in the future. The plan is built on three pillars: staffing and care; accountability, enforcement, and transparency; and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.

– As of December 2021, more than 39,000 people were on the waitlist to access a long-term care bed in Ontario. The median wait time is 105 days for applicants to be placed in long-term care.

