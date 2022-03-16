(AGENPARL) – mer 16 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Building a Stronger, More Resilient Stevenson Memorial Hospital

Expanded Services Will Improve Patient Care in Simcoe County

March 16, 2022

NEW TECUMSETH — As part of its plan to build a stronger and more resilient health care system that is better prepared to respond to crisis, the Ontario government is expanding services that will be offered at Stevenson Memorial Hospital as part of its redevelopment plan. With this next stage of approval completed, Ontario is one step closer to getting shovels in the ground to upgrade the hospital and improve access to care for patients and families in Simcoe County.

“After decades of underinvestment from previous governments, we are delivering on our promise to bring communities all across Ontario the quality health care they deserve,” said Premier Doug Ford. “With this redevelopment, Stevenson Memorial will be able to provide the people and families of Simcoe County the critical services they need closer to where they live.”

In 2019, the government provided Stevenson Memorial Hospital with $1 million for Phase 1 of the hospital’s redevelopment. Since then, the hospital has worked closely with the province to finalize expanded services that will better meet the needs of patients and families. Once Phase 1 is completed, the redeveloped hospital will include:

– a new emergency department that is triple the size of the current department;

– expanded diagnostic and surgical services;

– a brand new birthing suite; and

– space to accommodate nine new inpatient beds at the hospital, increasing the total number of beds from 38 to 47.

“Investing in Stevenson Memorial Hospital is a key part of our government’s plan to build a stronger, more resilient health care system and end hallway health care for all Ontarians,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Patients and families in Simcoe County can look forward to a new and expanded services that will benefit them for generations to come.”

Ontario is working with Stevenson Memorial Hospital to progress to the next stage of the planning process, which includes designing the new redeveloped hospital and finalizing operational, space and funding requirements for the expanded services.

Quick Facts

– Stevenson Memorial Hospital provides care to nearly 40,000 patients in its emergency department every year. To support high-quality care in Simcoe County, the Ontario government is increasing Stevenson Memorial Hospital’s operating funding for the third straight year. Starting in 2021-22, the hospital will receive over $460,000 in additional operating funding, representing an increase of two per cent to the operating funding the hospital received in 2020-21.

– To support growing demands on the health care system, Ontario is investing $30.2 billion over the next 10 years in health capital infrastructure across Ontario to address longstanding challenges around hospital bed shortages in the hospital sector. These investments will increase capacity in hospitals, build new health care facilities and renew existing hospitals and community health centres.

Quotes

“We need to meet the health care needs of our community, while we build for the future growth of our region. Preparation is the key to success. Expanding services will mean that we are better prepared to respond and can act quickly, which is especially crucial in the health care field. People want to feel confident that when they need help, help will be available. This redevelopment goes a long way to ensure that in our community.”

– Doug Downey