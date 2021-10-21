(AGENPARL) – gio 21 ottobre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Announces Municipalities’ 2022 Funding Under the $500 Million Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund

Ontario provides early notice and much-needed stability to municipalities for 2022

October 21, 2021

“Our government recognizes the importance of the OMPF to communities across the province, and we’ve heard loud and clear what our municipal partners are looking for,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “We are committed to making sure the OMPF continues to meet the needs of local communities, by providing stable financial support that they can count on.”

Ontario has been consulting with municipalities on their priorities for the OMPF. Throughout these discussions, municipal partners have stressed the importance of stability and predictability, particularly during these uncertain times. Ontario is responding by maintaining both the structure of the OMPF and the program envelope at $500 million for 2022, as committed at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) annual conference in August 2021.

“Predictable and timely financial support from the Province is essential for budget planning in small and rural municipalities,” said AMO President Graydon Smith. “The early rollout of stable 2022 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund allocations sets the stage for effective budget planning for the for year ahead.”

The Ontario government recognizes the unique challenges of northern and rural municipalities, including rural farming communities. The OMPF targets funding to municipalities facing challenging fiscal circumstances and supports areas with limited property assessment, while assisting municipalities that are adjusting to year-over-year funding changes.

Quick Facts

The OMPF supports 389 municipalities across the province. The funding provided through the program is unconditional and can be used to support the local priorities and specific needs of each community.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Emily Hogeveen

Minister’s Office

647-294-6166

Scott Blodgett

Communications Branch

416-728-9791

🔊 Listen to this