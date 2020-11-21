ONTARIO ADDING 3,000 NEW AND UPGRADED LONG-TERM CARE SPACES

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), sab 21 novembre 2020

OTTAWA — The Ontario government is moving forward with 29 new long-term care projects, which will lead to an additional 3,000 new and upgraded long-term care spaces across the province. These projects will help reduce waitlists and improve the quality of care and quality of life for seniors. This initiative is part of the 2020 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protect, Support, Recover, a comprehensive action plan to respond to the serious health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

Fonte/Source: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/59292/ontario_adding_3000_new_and_upgraded_long-term_care_spaces