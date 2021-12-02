(AGENPARL) – gio 02 dicembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Ontario Accelerating Process to File Criminal Charges in Toronto

eIntake platform will allow police to spend more time combating crime

December 02, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government continues to modernize the justice system by further expanding the use of eIntake – a digital platform that allows police officers to file criminal charges electronically. The eIntake system will be available in Toronto courthouses beginning this month following successful launches in the Northeast, Northwest, and Central East regions of the province. This initiative will also allow Justices of the Peace to enter their decisions and sign documents digitally and request additional information from police online.

“The expansion of this platform enables faster, digitized data sharing between the police and courts in Toronto,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “This application establishes an important step towards the modernization of the criminal justice system and enables police to spend more time investigating crime and ensuring communities are safe and protected across Ontario.”

The eIntake digital platform will be available in all courthouses across Toronto by December 7, 2021. The Ontario government is working to ensure the platform is available provincewide by the summer of 2022.

“The eIntake platform is helping break down outdated processes and paperwork for police and Justices of the Peace in several regions of the province, and we are pleased to now make the process of filing charges easier, safer and faster in Toronto as well,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “Improving the digital tools and information accessible to Ontario’s police, prosecutors and justice partners is critical to bringing offenders to justice and keeping communities safe.”

Quick Facts

– The eIntake system was successfully piloted in Barrie and Orillia from November 2019 to September 2020 and rolled out in the Northeast region in December 2020, the Northwest region in January 2021 and the Central East region between May and September 2021.

– Almost 34,000 charging documents have been received by eIntake since the application’s launch.

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

Stephen Warner

Solicitor General’s Office

Brent Ross

Communications Branch

🔊 Listen to this