(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 15 giugno 2020

This document reports a breach of the Code of Practice for Statistics, or the relevant Pre-release Access to Official Statistics Orders, to which the Code applies as if it included these orders.

Fonte/Source: https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/publication/ons-employee-and-earnings-uk-labour-market-april-may-2020/