(AGENPARL) – gio 30 settembre 2021 2021 Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavík, Iceland

ONLY 2 WEEKS

TO GO!

JOIN THE CELEBRATION

The full scale in-person

Arctic Circle Assembly

is only two weeks away

100+ Sessions & over 400 speakers

Register NOW before registration closes on OCTOBER 1st

Hotels can be booked at the end of the registration

Copyright © 2021 Arctic Circle, All rights reserved.

Thank you for your interest in the Arctic Circle.

🔊 Listen to this