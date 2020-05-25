ONLINE WORKSHOP OF THE GREEK PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT SERVICES MUTUAL ASSISTANCE PROJECT

lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 25 maggio 2020

The first major activity of the Public Employment Services Network Mutual Assistance Project (MAP) in support of the Greek PES, OAED, will take place in the form of an online workshop in three parts.

The three sessions will focus on:

  • the objectives of the Greek PES MAP, which focuses on strengthening the client-employer matching system
  • presentation of the model of the Estonian PES, including its specific approaches to: forecasting; data infrastructure; performance monitoring; and research and impact analysis
  • discussion on potential transfer of the Estonian model to the Greek PES, including identification of the enablers of the Estonian model and aspects to be explored further by the MAP

The Greek PES MAP is based on an existing relationship between the Greek and Estonian PES.

More information on the event

Fonte/Source: https://europa.eu/newsroom/events/online-workshop-greek-public-employment-services-mutual-assistance-project_en

