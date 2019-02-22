(AGENPARL) – Wellington (New Zealand) ven 22 febbraio 2019

A new online trial to help people who come off a benefit, to stay in work, was launched today by Minister of Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni.

“I am pleased to announce that 350 people will have access to Te Heke Mai during its trial in Auckland over the next 12 months, Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Te Heke Mai” is about “building a better future together”. It is an online support programme to help people joining the workforce, stay in the workforce.

“We know from talking to employers and MSD clients that turnover rates can be anywhere from 15-30% in the first six months of employment.

“Te Heke Mai will give targeted support to people going into apprenticeships and employment. It will provide information, guidance and support ranging from finding transport to how to get used to working after many years out of the labour market.

“A coaching team will work with employers and employees to set goals and expectations for the year ahead, and to ensure that participants have the best chance to succeed in work,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

Te Heke Mai is a partnership between the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and software developer Mycare.

Co-Founder of Mycare, Robert Stewart says that Te Heke Mai is an easy to use tool that can be accessed from any device.

“Coaches are available to help get people up and running. Once on board, employers and workers can find practical information, be supported by specialist coaches, conduct self-reviews, access progress trackers and read inspirational stories,” Robert Stewart said.

“This Government is committed to training and upskilling people and giving them the tools to succeed in work. I want to see people in meaningful and sustainable employment and I look forward to the results of this innovative trial to help people stay in work,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

Fonte/Source: http://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/online-trial-help-people-stay-work