(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 25 maggio 2021

Criminals are exploiting advances in technology to drive serious and organised crime, the National Crime Agency says in the 2021 National Strategic Assessment – with increased online usage leading to a rise in offending.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/online-is-the-new-frontline-in-fight-against-organised-crime-says-national-crime-agency-on-publication-of-annual-threat-assessment