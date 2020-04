(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), mer 22 aprile 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 – 1:00pm to 2:00pm

Everyone is welcome to join in the Pine Needle Basket Workshop with Helen Pelletier as part of our Online Indigenous Resource Centre. Connect with us on Facebook for more information and updates.

…

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/indigenous/events/event-archive/2020/node/55875