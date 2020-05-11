ONLINE HUB HELPS SENIORS DURING COVID-19 AND BEYOND

(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), lun 11 maggio 2020

CORE – Collaborative Online Resources and Education – provides a platform for seniors-serving organizations to improve delivery of services for seniors. The hub will make it easier for organizations to share resources and coordinate services, with a focus on key COVID-19 issues, including transportation, food security, social isolation and home supports.

CORE Alberta will support seniors-serving organizations to access training, COVID-19 information and resources, map where the greatest needs are across the province, and help seniors in more remote locations get the support they need.

The online hub cost $40,000 to develop. The Alberta government and partners will invest about $720,000 in inter-agency programs and initiatives that will be coordinated through CORE. Funding partners include Alberta Health Services, Alberta Blue Cross and the federal government. The United Way of Calgary and Area will administer the hub and act as the project’s fiscal agent.

“We are using this technology to better serve Alberta seniors. Older individuals are among those most at-risk for COVID-19. We believe the online knowledge hub will enhance the way organizations support seniors during the pandemic, and help keep them safe as we move forward with our relaunch plans.” Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“The Government of Canada is proud to support the adoption of United Way’s CORE knowledge hub together with the Government of Alberta. By helping community organizations coordinate their services for seniors, this platform will help ensure more seniors in Alberta receive effective, responsive support. That has never been more important than during the pandemic. We are committed to protecting and enhancing seniors’ quality of life.” Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

“There are a variety of resources that exist in the community to support seniors. Sometimes they are hard to find, so we are pleased CORE is coordinating these resources, making them accessible in one single location to provide an easy way for Alberta seniors to access information they need to improve wellness, independence, and quality of life.” Dr. Richard Lewanczuk, senior medical director, Health System Integration, Alberta Health Services

“In the midst of the pandemic and public health measures such as social distancing, helping our seniors maintain connections to health care and community resources is critical. As an organization that interacts with over 640,000 Alberta seniors, Alberta Blue Cross is so pleased to be supporting this initiative.” Mark Komlenic, president and CEO, Alberta Blue Cross

“We are thrilled to be a part of the collaborative effort to connect organizations serving seniors in Alberta with the resources they need to not only help seniors remain safe during the pandemic by connecting them to valuable services in their area, but also to support their full and meaningful participation in their communities long term.” Karen Young, president and CEO, United Way Calgary and Area,

Rob Yager, president and CEO, United Way of the Alberta Capital Region

CORE Alberta will feature:

Online forums to access training, share resources and promote best practices.

A link to Alberta 211 for seniors seeking direct supports.

Information about volunteer safety, protocols and guidelines.

Links to funding opportunities and resources to address challenges related to COVID-19.

Over the last year, Sage Seniors Association, carya, Age-Friendly Calgary and Edmonton Seniors Co-ordinating Council worked with more than 160 seniors-serving organizations across Alberta to develop the platform.

CORE Alberta will also coordinate with Family and Community Support Services to build on government’s $30-million investment to support seniors and vulnerable Albertans.

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=71313F9E7FFA3-0D79-CBB3-80A36AB5A9ADF252