ONLINE DIGITAL MARKETING TRAINING TO HELP PEOPLE, BUSINESSES SUCCEED

Alacrity Canada is now accepting applications for a new virtual Digital Marketing Bootcamp that will support people and businesses as they move online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused businesses to adjust how they operate, with digital commerce becoming more common for businesses of all sizes,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness. “The Digital Marketing Bootcamp will help meet businesses’ needs and give people the training they need to find a job in this in-demand field.”

The Digital Marketing Bootcamp was developed in partnership with the B.C. government and Alacrity Canada. This online course is based on a pilot program that took place in late 2019 and early 2020. Almost 45 people participated in the pilot program, with a job placement rate of 85%.

“Tech is in everything we do. We’ve heard from people and businesses that it is vitally important to invest in tech to grow a skilled workforce that is ready to meet the demands of a market that has shifted online,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Now more than ever, small businesses and not-for-profits need the tools to be able to market themselves and be responsive to the impacts of COVID-19. This program will give people the knowledge and experience they need to support their business or start a new career in digital marketing.”

The bootcamp will provide participants with a foundation in digital marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), paid advertising, analytics, content marketing and more. With this knowledge, they will have the opportunity to work in a range of digital marketing positions that are important for businesses that sell online. These skills will also benefit small- and medium-sized businesses that are expanding their sales strategies to include a larger online presence.

“I signed up for the Digital Marketing Bootcamp to sharpen my skills and learn about the latest industry trends,” said Gordon Paterson, SEO specialist. “I enjoyed the course content and curriculum led by the experienced facilitators. The weekly mentors and guest speakers added a real-world element to an already insightful course packed with valuable industry insight. I completed the course feeling well-equipped to excel in my new job as director of marketing at a local tech startup.”

There are up to 500 spaces available in the Digital Marketing Bootcamp. The bootcamp is open to businesses and employed and unemployed British Columbians, with priority given to employers and individuals impacted by COVID-19.

Registration is open until July 31, 2020, with the course starting on Aug. 4, 2020. The course will run for six weeks. To register, visit: www.alacritycanada.com/learn

The Digital Market Bootcamp is one way that the B.C. government is making sure people and businesses have the support they need to restart and rebuild an economy that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Richard Egli, managing director, Alacrity Canada —

“The Alacrity Digital Marketing Bootcamp was created to help students hit the ground running in careers as digital marketers and to help businesses scale their online presence. Graduates of our pilot programs have gone on to start their own digital agencies, expanded their businesses’ online sales, and have leveraged their new skills to support their communities. We’re looking forward to witnessing how this new virtual program will help individuals and businesses across B.C. with economic recovery.”

Lorri Fehr, CEO, Columbia Lake Technology Centre —

“Alacrity’s Digital Marketing Bootcamp was the perfect program for our small community of Canal Flats and the Columbia Valley. Not only did the course equip our students with a valuable skill set to help them excel in their careers and business endeavours, it also sparked collaboration, friendship and a strong sense of community among everyone involved.”

Learn More:

To register for the Digital Marketing Bootcamp, ask questions or get more information on possible financial support, visit Alacrity Canada: www.alacritycanada.com/learn

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020JEDC0036-001333