ONLINE BEHAVIOUR EXPECTATIONS AT MONASH

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), mar 18 agosto 2020

18 August 2020

With the shift to online classes and working remotely, we’re using online platforms and programs including Zoom, Moodle, email, phone or social media more than ever to stay connected with our colleagues, students and wider community.

It’s vital the University’s behaviour expectations of honesty, fairness and mutual respect continue to be upheld online, as well as offline.

To maintain the professional and supportive environment in which we can all thrive, Monash prohibits all forms of unacceptable behaviour by any member of our community, including bullying, discrimination, harassment (including racial, religious and sexual harassment) and stalking, online and on our campuses.

We have policies and procedures in place to deal with these matters, including how to make a report of concerning behaviour, as well as a resource for staff to refer to when managing inappropriate student behaviour in online learning environments.

Reporting conduct or getting advice

We want to ensure everyone is safe at Monash. So if you’ve experienced, seen or heard about behaviour that may be concerning, we encourage you to tell the Safer Community Unit about it using our reporting form.

The Safer Community Unit is focused on identifying and reducing risks to the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and wider community.

They provide advice and support, as well as key information to help you in difficult or risky situations.

You can also contact them for advice at:

Contacts and support

Supporting policies and resources

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/online-behaviour-expectations-at-monash

