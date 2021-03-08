ONE WAY OR ANOTHER

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 08 marzo 2021 The average person makes 35,000 decisions every single day. Paige Collins lives in debilitating fear of making the wrong choice. The simple act of picking an art elective is enough to send her into a spiral of what ifs. When Paige is presented with two last-minute options for Christmas vacation, she’s paralyzed by indecision. Should she go with her best friend (and long-time crush) Fitz to his family’s romantic mountain cabin? Or accompany her mom to New York, a city Paige has spent her whole life dreaming about? A slip on a grocery store floor splits Paige’s life into two very different parallel paths. Will either destiny give her a happy ending?

