ONE STONE, THREE BIRDS: ONE AIEGEN WITH THREE COLORS FOR FAST DIFFERENTIATION OF THREE PATHOGENS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,4730-4740
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00256A, Edge Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00256A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Chengcheng Zhou, Meijuan Jiang, Jian Du, Haotian Bai, Guogang Shan, Ryan T. K. Kwok, Joe H. C. Chau, Jun Zhang, Jacky W. Y. Lam, Peng Huang, Ben Zhong Tang
A simple AIEgen with three emission colors achieves rapid identification of Gram-negative bacteria, Gram-positive bacteria and fungi.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A simple AIEgen with three emission colors achieves rapid identification of Gram-negative bacteria, Gram-positive bacteria and fungi.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/TNIbPDmHDeE/D0SC00256A