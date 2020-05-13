giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
Breaking News

L. LINKEVIčIUS AND PORTUGUESE FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSS RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

18 MAGGIO. PALMIERI: LA QUARANTENA HA FATTO EMERGERE LA NOSTALGIA DI DIO

L’UE CHIEDE FARMACI PER TUTTI E PREVENZIONE

L. LINKEVIčIUS DISCUSSES TAIWAN’S PARTICIPATION IN WHO

PRESS RELEASE: PM AWARD FOR GATESHEAD WOMAN MAKING VULNERABLE CHILDREN’S DREAMS COME…

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI AND EU…

UK AND ITALY TOGETHER TO COMMEMORATE FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS AND HEALTH ORDERS TO WEAR MASKS IN SOCIAL…

AFGHANISTAN, INCOGNITA ISIS NEL DIALOGO TRA KABUL E TALEBANI

CORONAVIRUS. VIETNAM, L’AIUTO DI ALCUNI SACERDOTI AI BAMBINI DISABILI

Agenparl

ONE STONE, THREE BIRDS: ONE AIEGEN WITH THREE COLORS FOR FAST DIFFERENTIATION OF THREE PATHOGENS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,4730-4740
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC00256A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Chengcheng Zhou, Meijuan Jiang, Jian Du, Haotian Bai, Guogang Shan, Ryan T. K. Kwok, Joe H. C. Chau, Jun Zhang, Jacky W. Y. Lam, Peng Huang, Ben Zhong Tang
A simple AIEgen with three emission colors achieves rapid identification of Gram-negative bacteria, Gram-positive bacteria and fungi.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/TNIbPDmHDeE/D0SC00256A

Post collegati

ONE STONE, THREE BIRDS: ONE AIEGEN WITH THREE COLORS FOR FAST DIFFERENTIATION OF THREE PATHOGENS

Redazione

ITC-T/C–00067 – RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM USA, INC. – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

PRODUCTION OF MICROALGAL EXTERNAL ORGANIC MATTER IN A CHLORELLA-DOMINATED CULTURE: INFLUENCE OF TEMPERATURE AND STRESS FACTORS

Redazione

KONJUNKTUR ANKURBELN OHNE STEUERERHöHUNGEN

Redazione

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR EFFICIENCY BOOST OF NEXT GENERATION CU(IN,GA)SE2 SOLAR CELLS: PROSPECT FOR A PARADIGM SHIFT

Redazione

ENGINEERING PLASTICIZATION RESISTANT GAS SEPARATION MEMBRANES USING METAL–ORGANIC NANOCAPSULES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More