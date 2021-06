(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 15 giugno 2021 Researchers invented a more efficient device for doubling the frequency of incoming light by combining period reflectors inside a microcavity containing gallium nitride. This work may help in the construction of a deep UV light source with bactericidal effect that is both safe and practical.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210614131212.htm