ONE-STEP SYNTHESIS OF COMPOSITE HYDROGEL CAPSULES TO SUPPORT LIVER ORGANOIDS GENERATION FROM HIPSCS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 15 agosto 2020

Advances in biomaterials, especially in hydrogels have offered great opportunities for stem cell organoids engineering with higher controllability and fidelity. Here, we propose a novel strategy for one-step synthesis of composite hydrogel capsules (CHCs) that enable to engineer liver organoids from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) in an oil-free droplet microfluidic system. The CHCs composed of fibrin hydrogel core and alginate-chitosan composite shell are synthesized by enzymatically-crosslinked reaction and electrostatic complexation within stable aqueous emulsions. The proposed CHCs exhibit high uniformity with biocompatible, stable and high-throughput properties, as well as defined compositions. Moreover, the established system enables 3D culture, differentiation and self-organized formation of liver organoids in a continuous process by encapsulating hepatocyte-like cells derived from hiPSCs. The encapsulated liver organoids consisted of hepatocyte- and cholangiocyte-like cells show favorable cell viability and growth with consistent size. Furthermore, they maintain proper liver-specific functions including urea synthesis and albumin secretion, replicating the key features of human liver. By combining stem cell biology, defined hydrogels and droplet microfluidic technique, the proposed system is easy-to-operate, scalable and stable to engineer stem cell organoids, which may offer a robust platform to advance organoids research and translational applications.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM01085E

