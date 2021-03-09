martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
ONE-STEP HYDROTHERMAL SYNTHESIS OF CHIRAL CARBON DOTS WITH HIGH ASYMMETRIC CATALYTIC ACTIVITY FOR ENANTIOSELECTIVE DIRECT ALDOL REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00755F, Communication
Shuang Liu, Yu He, Yu Liu, Shuaibin Wang, Yajun Jian, Baoxin Li, Chunli Xu
Chiral carbon dots is prepared by a simple and one-step hydrothermal reaction at 180 °C for 2 h using citric acid and D-proline as precursors, which show high asymmetric catalytic…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/w66R9QAELsw/D1CC00755F

ONE-STEP HYDROTHERMAL SYNTHESIS OF CHIRAL CARBON DOTS WITH HIGH ASYMMETRIC CATALYTIC ACTIVITY FOR ENANTIOSELECTIVE DIRECT ALDOL REACTION

