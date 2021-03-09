ONE-STEP HYDROTHERMAL SYNTHESIS OF CHIRAL CARBON DOTS WITH HIGH ASYMMETRIC CATALYTIC ACTIVITY FOR ENANTIOSELECTIVE DIRECT ALDOL REACTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00755F, Communication

Shuang Liu, Yu He, Yu Liu, Shuaibin Wang, Yajun Jian, Baoxin Li, Chunli Xu

Chiral carbon dots is prepared by a simple and one-step hydrothermal reaction at 180 °C for 2 h using citric acid and D-proline as precursors, which show high asymmetric catalytic…

