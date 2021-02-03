ONE-STEP HYDROTHERMAL METHOD FOR PREPARATION OF NI/CARBON THIN FILM ELECTRODES FOR EFFICIENT ELECTROREDUCTION OF IMIDACLOPRID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05509C, Paper
Zongyu Liu, Ying Tian, Xuewei Dong, Xiaohui Zhou, Xiao Liu, Liping Huang
A Ni/CTF was used as the cathode for electroreduction of imidacloprid, achieving a 92.1% removal efficiency for the electroreduction of imidacloprid.
