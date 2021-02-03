mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
ONE-STEP HYDROTHERMAL METHOD FOR PREPARATION OF NI/CARBON THIN FILM ELECTRODES FOR EFFICIENT ELECTROREDUCTION OF IMIDACLOPRID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05509C, Paper
Zongyu Liu, Ying Tian, Xuewei Dong, Xiaohui Zhou, Xiao Liu, Liping Huang
A Ni/CTF was used as the cathode for electroreduction of imidacloprid, achieving a 92.1% removal efficiency for the electroreduction of imidacloprid.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/WZ79kRRAUgA/D0NJ05509C

