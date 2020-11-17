ONE STEP FOR FIBROSIS, ONE GIANT LEAP FOR SCLERODERMA

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 17 novembre 2020 (Medical University of South Carolina) At the Medical University of South Carolina, a team of researchers has demonstrated a “moonlighting” role for lysyl oxidase (LOX) in scleroderma. It was previously known that LOX crosslinked the connective tissue. However, this research showed that, independent of its crosslinking function, LOX plays multiple additional roles in promoting fibrosis in scleroderma, known as “moonlighting.” Furthermore, these researchers demonstrated that LOX could be a potential biomarker and target for antifibrotic therapy.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/muos-osf111620.php