venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

UPDATED FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS FOR THE COMMERCIAL PAPER FUNDING FACILITY

SCIENTIFIC SUPPORT AFTER THE COVID-19 CRISIS: GOVERNMENT APPOINTS COVID-19 SCIENTIFIC PANEL

DRL FY19 LATIN AMERICAN AND CARIBBEAN INDEPENDENT MEDIA CONSORTIUM

SUDAFRICA, PANDEMIA: LA CHIESA DI FRONTIERA A FIANCO DEI NUOVI POVERI

PRIME MINISTER MARIN TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF MULTILATERALISM AND DIPLOMACY FOR PEACE: VIDEO MESSAGE BY THE…

MULTILATERALISM DAY, COOPERATION IS THE ONLY PATH AND A COMMON RESPONSIBILITY

EU MINISTERS TO DISCUSS THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONAVIRUS ON TOURISM

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #26

IL PAPA PREGA PER GLI INSEGNANTI E GLI STUDENTI IN QUESTO TEMPO…

Agenparl

ONE-STEP FACILE SYNTHESIS OF NICKEL–CHROMIUM LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDE NANOFLAKES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUPERCAPACITORS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020

Rational design and synthesis of efficient electrodes with pronounced energy storage properties are crucial for supercapacitors. Herein, we report thin NiCr-layered double hydroxide nanoflakes (NiCr-LDNs) for a high-performance supercapacitor. These fabricated NiCr-LDNs, with various Ni2+/Cr3+ ratios, are one-step controllably synthesized through ultrasonication coupled with mechanical agitation, without hydrothermal treatment or extra exfoliation using organic solvents. Through comparison of different Ni2+/Cr3+ ratios, the Ni2Cr1-LDNs with a 4.7 nm thickness exhibited a superb capacitance performance of 1525 F g−1 at 2 A g−1, which is competitive with most previously reported layered double hydroxide (LDH)-based electrodes. These thin nanoflake structures have the potential to reduce the energy barrier and enhance the capture ability of electrolyte ions. Besides, an asymmetric supercapacitor (ASC) assembled using Ni2Cr1-LDNs achieved a remarkable energy density of 55.22 W h kg−1 at a power density of 400 W kg−1 and maintained high specific capacitance (over 81%), even after 5000 cycles. This work offers an efficient and facile route to fabricating LDH nanoflakes for boosting energy storage capabilities.

Graphical abstract: One-step facile synthesis of nickel–chromium layered double hydroxide nanoflakes for high-performance supercapacitors

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/D0NA00178C

Post collegati

CHAPTER FOUR: ALOHA ‘ĀINA¹: NATIVE HAWAIIAN LAND RESTITUTION.

Redazione

GARA NAZIONALE IT INDIRIZZO COSTRUZIONI AMBIENTE E TERRITORIO – RINVIO

Redazione

NIR-II/MR DUAL MODAL NANOPROBE FOR LIVER CANCER IMAGING

Redazione

FINDING THE TRUE PATHWAY FOR REVERSIBLE ISOMERIZATION OF A SINGLE AZOBENZENE MOLECULE TUMBLING ON AU(111) SURFACE

Redazione

ONE-STEP FACILE SYNTHESIS OF NICKEL–CHROMIUM LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDE NANOFLAKES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUPERCAPACITORS

Redazione

SOCIO-ECONOMIC SITUATION OF THE COUNTRY IN THE 1ST QUARTER OF 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More